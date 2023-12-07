East Texas law enforcement train for active shooter scenario ahead of school year

Sergeant Drew Allison said these realistic training sessions allow first responders to know their role when every second counts.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Multiple emergency agencies trained for an active shooter scenerio at a Longview school Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement, EMS and fire departments gathered for the advanced law enforcement rapid response training (Alerrt) at Spring Hill Intermediate School.

It’s the call for help that local law enforcement hopes they never have to make. But want to be prepared if there is an active shooter.

"Between three and a half minutes to five and a half minutes are usually (when) the suspect is in custody, deceased or left the scene," Allison said.

Allison said the training's first priority and goal is protecting the children and community.

"Try to save as many lives as we can with the medical training we have," Allison said. "And then try to be able to get them out as quickly as possible, because at the end of the day, they need surgery."

Allison said there are three main goals of this training: stop killing, stop the dying and immediate evacuation.

As of now, Alerrt training classes is offered every month.