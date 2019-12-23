LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and federal investigators are arriving at the scene of a structure fire that destroyed a Longview restaurant, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gregg County Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire that gutted Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta restaurant.

"It's a total loss just based on what I'm hearing from my investigator," May said. "He said at this time he doesn’t suspect any foul play but they haven’t been able to get in there and do any" detailed investigation.

