Local firefighters receive hazmat emergency training on railroads

Trains are the main transportation for hazardous material through the U.S., but it can also come with risks and danger.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas fire department is preparing their firefighters for any train derailment hazard emergency.

The Longview Fire Department has a hazmat team and tank car school in place in case of an emergency.

Training section Chief Andy Parker said if a derailment were to happen with a tank filled with hazardous chemicals it could cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems making it extremely dangerous.

"Our biggest concern we have in Longview that we've come during our strategic planning is chlorine and anhydrous ammonia.," Parker said.

He said they have equipment and protocols in place in case of a scenario like that. Longview is one of just two cities in the U.S. with a tank car safety school. During the program, Parker said first responders are able to see the intricate process of how tank cars are built inside and out.

"We build off of what they've learned (on) the plants on how to respond to any type of derailment or leaking tank car, on that side of it," Parker said .