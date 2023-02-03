The Children's Park of Tyler is hosting free support group events in February

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video aired on Dec. 9, 2022.
The Children's Park of Tyler is providing free support group events throughout February.
All the events will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and take place at Alison's House next to the park.
Here's a list of events in February:
- 2/7 Rainbow Babies: For anyone currently pregnant or who has had another baby following a loss.
- 2/9 Caring Crafts: For anyone who would like to serve the park through creativity. A main focus of the group is creating angels for the annual Day of Remembrance.
- 2/14 Common Ground Support Group: For any adult grieving the loss of a child, over 1 year of age.
- 2/21 Glory Babies Support Group: For any adult grieving the loss of a baby during pregnancy or infancy, up to 1 year of age.
For more information about the Children's Park of Tyler grief support groups visit their website.