TYLER, Texas — Artist Linda Davidson, with paint and a brush in hand, climbed up a 30-foot ladder Saturday to put finishing touches on the Lady Liberty panel of a giant United States-themed mural that covers the cement wall under Gentry Parkway Bridge on North Fannin Avenue.

Davidson is part of a group of four friends and volunteers who set out to beautify the area under the bridge and raise funds to eradicate homelessness in Tyler.

About two years ago, Dr. Sasha Vukelja, Linda Rowe, Linda Davidson and Maggie Roth thought up the idea of painting the pillars under the bridge as well as a mural that would be inclusive to everyone.

