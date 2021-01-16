Local gun shop struggling with national supply shortages

Demand for firearms are high but supply is low.

TYLER, Texas — Customers nationwide are swarming gun shops searching for self-protection.

Superior Outfitters on South Broadway Avenue is really feeling the sting.

“It's been 18 years. I've never seen it this bad,” shop owner Austin Rohr said. "I normally start just at 7 to 800 ARs and there may be 10 behind me right now."

That’s only 1% of their normal inventory.

The times we’re living through right now are anything but normal. First was the pandemic, then came the presidential election. Both have put people on edge.

“There's so much uncertainty out there, that people are scared, and everybody wants to protect their home, protect their family, protect their goods," Rohr said.

He says every day people come into his shop who have never owned a gun before, but they’ve changed their mind. This has left Rohr's team struggling to keep up with demand. More and more shelves are empty, lines are long, and the phones are ringing off the hook. He doesn’t see this getting better any time soon.

"All of our predictions are it's going to be like this for the next 24 months,” Rohr said.

That’s because there are not enough guns being made to keep up with new customers. In order to manage in the meantime, this shop needs more manpower.

“I can't hire enough employees right now. So if you have somebody, send them to us,” Rohr said