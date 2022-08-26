x
Local K9's & Heroes founder in court after 20 animals seized from home

The animals were seized from Kym McRee's house on Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses said were "filthy" living conditions.

ARP, Texas — A homeowner who had 20 animals seized from her home in Arp earlier this month had a civil hearing on Thursday.

The animals were seized from Kym McRee's house on Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses said were "filthy" living conditions. 

At the end of the hearing, Judge Derrick Choice ordered that McRee keep five of the animals in her possession and the others will be kept with animal control.

