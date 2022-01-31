Kilgore's Greater Saint Chapel celebrates Black history

Local singers and speakers presented stories of people and traditions that have made an impact in Black culture.

KILGORE, Texas — Congregants and community members recently gathered at the Greater Saint Chapel Church of God in Christ in Kilgore to discuss trials and successes of Black history, in preparation for Black History Month this February.

The event brought together local singers and speakers, each presenting stories of key people and traditions that have affected Black culture. Visitors heard about the development of Black hairstyles, the use of quilts by slaves travelling on the Underground Railroad and songs sang by Black congregations for generations.

Event organizer Mabel Streets said she hoped the presentations would illuminate parts of American life beyond the most well-known stories about Black history.