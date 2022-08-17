Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday at the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview to celebrate its start of operations in the North Business Park.

A portion of what ultimately will be a total 850,000-square-foot facility has been operating for about month and already processes 50,000 pieces of clothing a day.

The company in 2021 received an incentive package from the Longview Economic Development Corp., city of Longview, Gregg County and Longview ISD to seal a deal for Gap to build a $140 million facility here. The new center, which will initially serve Old Navy’s growing online business, will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,200 full-time employees.