Sensational Prancerettes of Longview to perform at New Orleans Pelicans game

After their dance video goes viral, the Prancerettes were invited to perform on the basketball court in front of hundreds of people.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Sensational Prancerettes of Longview will perform March 15 before the start of the New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Prancerettes, the competitive dance team for The Dancing Den in Longview, will showcase their talents center court before the start of the game between the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns.

Dancing Den owner and director KeShauna Willis said the opportunity to showcase their routines is a happy ending after a journey the team experienced last year.