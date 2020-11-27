Local Longview retailers prepare for Small Business Saturday

Local businesses have felt the devastating economic impact of COVID-19. Shop owners now hope Small Business Saturday will help revitalize local economies.

LONGVIEW, Texas — This year, Small Business Saturday is taking on added meaning as locally owned retailers hope to see many customers come through their doors as the start of the holiday shopping season begins.

Small, locally owned stores have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and many business owners believe the pandemic has shed light on the importance of shopping local. They hope to see that continue not just this holiday season, but every day.

“I think people are realizing the effect that local businesses have on our local economy,” said Lacy Barron, store director of Barron’s. “During the pandemic, everyone seemed to start actively pursuing local businesses, especially online. ... Everyone has been much more aware of shopping local, and that has been awesome.”

Barron’s is among dozens of local retailers that are preparing to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an American shopping holiday held each year on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.