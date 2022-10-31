Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD

Simple Bare Necessities has been helping students in Longview since 2020.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD.

Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school students, local businesses and health care workers from East Texas.

Founded in 2020, Longview siblings Alec and Arya Germanwala created a mission to give back to their community through providing hygiene products for self-care.

The organization partners with Longview ISD's backpack program which assists an estimated 1,000 students. Simple Bare Necessities has provided more than 5,500 personal hygiene kits to students in the district.

“It is an honor to continue to watch Simple Bare Necessities grow.” said Alec Germanwala, co-founder of Simple Bare Necessities. “It is because of our community’s generous support that we are able to make a difference and most importantly create confidence and self dignity to our district’s children in need.”

