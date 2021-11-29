Local nonprofits express importance of Giving Tuesday

Cindy Bell, director of development at the Tyler Salvation Army, said the day serves as a time to come together.

TYLER, Texas — As Giving Tuesday approaches this week, East Texas nonprofits are looking forward to seeing others give back to the community.

Every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people and organizations in the United States come together to help their communities by participating in the international day of giving.

Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO, said he believes Giving Tuesday is, “an orchestrated effort that really gets our community aware of the need that a lot of our families have.”

