SMITH COUNTY — Officials say parents, teachers and students are the eyes and ears of the community. They say if you see or hear something suspicious, no matter the nature, say something, and alert local law enforcement.

"Making threats, including hoax threats, against schools or public places is a serious crime,” says Chief Jimmy Toler, Tyler Police Department. "It's not a joke. It's not a prank. And it's not funny."

Authorities in Smith County do not take school threats lightly and are planning to meet them head-on this upcoming school year.

"The law does not give us a bright line definition of what a threat can or cannot be,” says Smith County Assistant District Attorney, Taylor Heaton. “It can be considered any form of communication that includes but is not limited to words, actions, writings and online postings."

Local agencies have partnered with the FBI – Dallas Division with hopes to put an end to acts of school violence.

"Ever since the Parkland school shooting, the FBI, we've received almost 700 threats that we've had to respond to and share with our partners,” says Eric Jackson, FBI-Dallas Special Agent-In-Charge.

In Smith County, officials say there's been an uptick in the amount of cases involving juveniles that have made threats towards campuses since January.

"Any online post that involves a threat to a single person at school is likely to be received, investigated, charged and prosecuted as a threat against the entire school and the entire community,” says Heaton.

In a new campaign titled, “Think Before You Post”, the FBI is cautioning parents and students to the dangers of online threats.

"People are aware of what's being said,” says Jackson. “People are aware of plans. And often, when the incident is over, those are the people that said that they knew that something was wrong."

In the case of an emergency such as a school shooting, local agencies say they want everyone to remember three words: avoid, deny, defend.

"You go into lockdown, but that's not the end of it,” says Sgt. Darrell Coslin, Smith County Sheriff’s office. “The threat continues. What other actions can you take to protect those children?"

The Smith County Sheriff’s office offers free classes to anyone who would like training on what to do in an active shooter situation. For more information, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s office. Also, the agency is planning to roll out a new feature on its app. The feature will allow for people to send anonymous tips directly to law enforcement officials in the case of suspicious activity.

"The average response time to active shooter events in this country is 3 minutes. The shooter is on that same timeline, because we're coming. We're coming to deal with that threat and we're going to eliminate that threat as quickly as we can get there. Now, in that three minutes you have to find a way to survive."

