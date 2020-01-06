Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, County Judge Nathaniel Moran and City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines want to invite the public to a prayer vigil on Tuesday, June 2.
The "Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace” will be held at the T.B. Butler Square in downtown Tyler at 12 p.m.
Prayer vigil program
- Opening: Smith County Commissioner (Pct. 4) JoAnn Hampton
- Opening Prayer: Brian Lightner, St. James CME Church
- Expressions from Local Elected Officials: Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines
- Intermediate Prayer: Elder Orenthia Mason, North Tyler District, Marshall Johnson, Dale Chapel Baptist Church
- Closing Prayer: Rev. Rodney Curry, College Hill Missionary Baptist Church
For more information, contact Commissioner JoAnn Hampton at 903-590-4605.
