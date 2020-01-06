Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, County Judge Nathaniel Moran and City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines want to invite the public to a prayer vigil on Tuesday, June 2.

The "Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace” will be held at the T.B. Butler Square in downtown Tyler at 12 p.m.

Prayer vigil program

Opening: Smith County Commissioner (Pct. 4) JoAnn Hampton

Smith County Commissioner (Pct. 4) JoAnn Hampton Opening Prayer: Brian Lightner, St. James CME Church

Brian Lightner, St. James CME Church Expressions from Local Elected Officials: Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines Intermediate Prayer: Elder Orenthia Mason, North Tyler District, Marshall Johnson, Dale Chapel Baptist Church

Elder Orenthia Mason, North Tyler District, Marshall Johnson, Dale Chapel Baptist Church Closing Prayer: Rev. Rodney Curry, College Hill Missionary Baptist Church

For more information, contact Commissioner JoAnn Hampton at 903-590-4605.

