East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season.

The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects.

The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year round.

And the goal this holiday season is to try to make sure they have a nice Thanksgiving dinner.

Executive Director of Texas Special Children's Projects David Hanshaw said that only this year the goal has been met with a challenge, a lack of donations.

"We normally serve 75 to 100 families for Thanksgiving or Christmas. But right now, it’s looking like it’s going to be 50 because we don’t have the funds," Hanshaw said.

On average, TSCP is seeing a decrease of about 30-40% of donations compared to past years.

"I think it’s because prices have raised perhaps," Hanshaw said.

And all the events they do try to make the kids feel included and are all fully funded by donations.

"And they have medical bills and even co-pays on medical bills are tough, so when they go to buy groceries, maybe they can’t buy as much as they want to," Hanshaw said.

Items like bread, canned goods, and yes – even frozen meat will help fill up these shelves.

"The food drive is going rather slow, but we’re going to work through the weekend to try to make sure we meet all the need," Hanshaw said.