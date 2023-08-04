Local organizations partner to host Breastfeeding Awareness events in August

"For some moms, it's a lot of work, and they need a lot of support," Swann said. "That's what lactation consultants do."

TYLER, Texas — Some people may think breastfeeding is easy, but that's not always the case, said Robbin Swann, Babies Best Beginning owner. Many mothers in the community need more breastfeeding knowledge, or it needs to be more accurate.

That's why local breastfeeding experts host events during Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August.

"Sometimes moms feel like they're kind of on their own with little or no support or a little bit of family support, or sometimes families are not very supportive," Swann said. "They need support from each other and professionals."