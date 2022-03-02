Marshall Rotary Club donates to local organizations

Presented three checks to local organizations, the Texas State Technical College of Marshall and Mission Marshall.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Rotary Club of Marshall presented three checks to local organizations on Tuesday as part of the club’s grant program, benefitting both Texas State Technical College of Marshall and two programs through Mission Marshall.

Rotary Club of Marshall President Hannah Luce and Past District Governor/Foundation Chair Ted Huffhines presented the three Rotary grant checks around Marshall to impact the local community.

The Rotary Club of Marshall presented the first check of $7,396 to the TSTC Foundation. This donation will allow the foundation to provide scholarships to Texas State Technical College in Marshall students in financial need so they may focus on their education and complete their career training.