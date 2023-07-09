Local physician, East Texas woman discuss living with chronic disease as National Chronic Disease Day approaches

TYLER, Texas — “Each day is literally like waking up in a new body; it is very tiring every day. Some days it is difficult to walk, to talk, to see, to eat, just to be awake, or even a combination of a few of those things, and some days I am fine.”
Those are the words of Lacy Young, an East Texas woman who lives with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) — a chronic disease impacting the nervous system.
MS causes your immune system to attack the coating on your nerve fibers, brain matter, and spinal cord, making it very hard for the brain to communicate with the rest of the body.
