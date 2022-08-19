Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates

Inmates will keep and train the dogs until they’re ready to be adopted.

HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates.

Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until they’re ready to be adopted.

“A bonus is being able to help rehabilitate inmates as well. So you know, they're both getting something out of it," said Henderson Animal Center director, Charissa Pool.

Pool said it's win-win that helps solve Henderson’s stray dog problem.

Henderson Animal Center has the capacity to house 17 dogs but on Friday, staff had to make space for 36 dogs.

Pool said the program couldn’t come at a better time. Overcrowding is a growing problem as well.

“It's bad," Pool said." The last several years dealing with a less than optimal pandemic situation, and you know, people are losing their jobs. Their health is declining [and] the economic situation as well all play into what people have to offer these pets.”

Rusk County’s budget will foot the $25 bill for each dog’s veterinary check up.

"This is going to be a constant revolving door where we can do as many as 10 dogs at a time," Valdez said.

After the 2-4 week program, dogs are matched with their fur-ever families.