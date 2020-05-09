Local school districts implement social distancing in the stands during football season

For those of you headed to the stadium tonight, things might look a little different than in years past.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — For some East Texas schools football has returned, and for those of you headed to the stadium tonight, things might look a little different than in years past.

People in Texas live for football, and a few months ago, we were all unsure if high school football was going to happen.

However, guidelines were put in place, and now, not only is the season happening but some fans are able to attend as well.

The 2020 football season was always going to look different compared to previous years. One of the most noticeable changes isn't on the field, but in the stands.

"Right now we have basically every other row is marked off. We're doing 50% capacity for both home and visitor side and the visitor side," Whitney Mayfield, Communications Coordinator for Chapel Hill ISD, said.

Mayfield, says masks are required at games and they are marking where people can sit using blue tape.

"There will be officers and staff to kind of remind people throughout the game to social distance, they'll be walking around in the stadium and what not to just try and make sure they're base complying with that," she said.

Troup ISD is also following the same guidelines but instead of using tape, they're using ropes, typically designated for the track team.

"We found that the ropes are already ready and able to be utilized and it's an easy visual thing to allow people to know where seating is available for them," Tammy Jones, Troup ISD Superintendent, said.

Both Chapel Hill and Troup are following UIL guidelines, and in their own way, they are trying to implement the rules so the season can continue without any issues.

"We're just gonna follow UIL guidelines and CDC guidelines," she said. "Make sure that everybody stay safe."