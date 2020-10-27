Local shipping service prepares for this holiday season

Online sales are set to skyrocket this holiday season which puts local shipping services under serious pressure.

TYLER, Texas — This holiday shopping and shipping season will be a lot different than the previous years. Shipment frequencies are climbing fast.

“We're expecting it to increase probably twice as much as last year,” Ship-a-Latte manager Kylie Cincar said.



This family-owned shipping service isn't the only company facing more packages than they can count.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx have already reached most of their capacity, and this is only the beginning of the shopping season.

This means that as many as 7 million packages per day could be delayed.



Ship-A-Latte offers shipping with a twist. Once your holiday shopping is all finished, you can enjoy a cup of coffee on the house.

In order to make the holiday shipping process as seamless as possible, Ship-A-Latte advises combining your orders into one shipment to help with congestion and save the shipper multiple deliveries to the same address.

The best way to make sure your packages get to their destination on time is to start early.