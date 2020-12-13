Local superintendents support teachers being among first to receive COVID-19 vaccines

The superintendents of White Oak, Pine Tree and Spring Hill independent school systems are calling for teachers to be among the first vaccinated.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When Texas schools reopened this fall, teachers were put on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. Every day, educators sanitize surfaces, check temperatures, enforce mask guidelines and do everything they can to keep the virus out of schools.

For those reasons and more, calls are growing for teachers to be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Texas Urban Council of Superintendents and the Texas Classroom Teachers Association sent letters to the governor saying teachers should be recognized as frontline workers, similar to health care employees.

The first tier of Texans to receive the first round of vaccines, as outlined by the state, include hospital-based workers who are in direct contact with patients, staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, emergency medical services providers and home health aides who manage “vulnerable and high-risk” patients.