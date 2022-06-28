Local East Texas non-profit gives blankets for comfort

Kari’s Hugs is non-profit organization in east Texas that gives blankets to people who are in difficult situations and may need a warm "hug."

TYLER, Texas — Kari’s Hugs is non-profit organization in East Texas that gives blankets to people in Domestic Violence situations, car accidents, and other tough situations in life.

"Carrie was a bigger than life. She was an amazing person. One of the best things that, you know, that I can say about her is that you always knew that you were loved," said Kari's mother, DJ Hunt.

Karri Hunt was murdered in 2013 by her estranged husband. Her daughter Brianna tried to call 9-1-1, but the call wouldn’t go through since she had to dial nine before dialing 9-1-1. Now Kari’s mother is making blankets that she hopes will give a hug to anyone in need.

"That way, when somebody's having a bad day, there's a curious hug they can give them," Hunt said. "Do you think I could do this?' That's kind of what started it."

Kari’s youngest daughter hand drew the logo you see on every blanket.

"She goes 'look see it's mom, it's me, and Brianna.' That was the absolute perfect thing," Hunt said.

It’s a collective effort to help those in need of comfort.

"You have people that leave their homes, maybe [some] women are their T-shirt and panties because they're leaving a domestic violence situation. Give them a blanket," Hunt said.

In just six months, Kari’s Hugs has distributed about 100 blankets to states across the country, as far as New Jersey and as close as East Texas.

"I mean, Karis has only been around six months. Actually on Giving Tuesday, was whenever I kind of put it out there on Facebook. Hey, this is this what I want to do," Hunt said.

And with each blanket, there’s a story. Like this one DJ received from a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

"I don't know if y'all pray over these blankets, or sprinkle magic fairy dust on them before shipping them out. But I have received so much comfort since I have received it. I know that sounds crazy. And I'm not trying to offend you or your organization in any way shape or form. And I can assure you this has been my go to blanket when my mind starts racing. Or the playback of a bad 9-1-1 calls seems to be stuck on replay in my head. I almost feel being hugged and told it's okay. Everything's gonna work out. You are not alone," Hunt read a story.

And DJ feels gratified hearing that Kari’s Hugs is completing its mission.

"And I want to help anybody that wants it. You know, by the blankets, let me donate blankets because in that blank is gonna go to somebody that needs that blessing that needs that hook that needs that comfort," Hunt said.