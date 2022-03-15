Carthage Thrift Shop plans special sales beginning March 16

Special sales will begin on March 16 with the $3 bag sale.

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Carthage Service League volunteers discussed plans for the bi-annual changeover of available merchandise at the downtown Thrift Shop at the March monthly meeting. Local patrons can take advantage of scheduled bag sales during the store’s regular hours during the month of March.

Special sales will begin on March 16 with the $3 bag sale. Patrons will be provided with a paper grocery bag, and they may fill it to the brim for $3. Any items too large to fit into a bag will be half price.