Local Whataburgers donate over $11,000, canned foods to East Texas Food Bank

According to the food bank, the donations will help provide 95,000 meals to people in need.
Credit: Courtesy

TYLER, Texas — Local Whataburger restaurants donated over $11,000 and 2,500 pounds of canned food to East Texas Food Bank to help fight against hunger.

Nicole Jones from DKT Investments Ltd., a Whataburger franchisee, presented the organization a check for $11,607 that was raised in the Tyler area to reduce food insecurity among East Texas families.

Along with the fundraiser, the restaurant locations participating in East Texas had a canned food donation drive to benefit the food bank. The donations totaled 2,518 pounds of canned food items.

