TYLER, Texas — The annual Women's March has been held across the country since 2017, and for the first time, a Women's March was held in Tyler. Many local residents came together Sunday to support women's rights.

The Women’s March is a women-led movement with a mission to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change," according to the Women's March website.

"It's time and Tyler's ready for it," Nancy Nichols, Co-organizer of Sunday's Women's March said.

Nichols says despite it being called the Women's March, it's about much more.

"It's not just about women's rights. It's really about human rights," she said. "It's about peace, it's about the climate. We're all coming together and voicing our concerns because if we don't, we may not have a second chance."

Kristen Stephens has attended previous marches in Dallas. She said having everyone coming together in Tyler is a great way to share their message of equal rights for women.

"We all need to get together and show each other love and support and say this is really important," Stephens said.