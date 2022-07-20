Neighbors express appreciation by donating water to local fire stations

With ongoing heat and lack of rain, wildfires rage on in East Texas as kindness spreads just as quickly.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The brutal heat and lack of rain has led to an uptick in wildfires across East Texas, leaving firefighters busy and exposed to extreme conditions.

Lieutenant Michael Bradly with Gun Barrel City Fire Department said three firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, following a grass fire Tuesday evening.

"Some of them inhaled a lot of smoke [on Tuesday] despite being very careful," Bradly said.

With high winds and dry vegetation, some of these fires have shown to be unpredictable and dangerous as Fire Marshall Jason Raney explains.

"Things can change in just a blink of an eye," Raney said. "It was extremely hot. We were short-handed at the start."

More than twenty departments from neighboring municipalities responded to help control the blaze.

Residents and city officials were fast to share appreciation. In a Facebook post, Gun Barrel City Mayor David Skains told residents they can help out by donating water.

"For all of the surrounding communities that don't have the bigger stores in their town and donate a lot to us, they're the one's who really need the water," explained Skains.

Skains went on to say that during a typical Summer, his firefighters will use two pallets of water throughout the season.

"We've already done that," Skains said.

According to Lieutenant Michael Bradly, structure fires can feature temperatures ranging from 700 to 1300 degrees. However for outdoor fires, temperatures can vary across a wider range depending on a number of elements.

"When you factor in high wind, heat coming off the fire, and the equipment we're around, it is very easy to become dehydrated quickly."