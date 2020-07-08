Lone Star Conference, which includes UT Tyler, postpones most fall sports to spring

Cross country will compete in the fall as scheduled. Additionally, golf and tennis are permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall.

TEXAS, USA — The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning.

Cross country will compete in the fall as scheduled. Additionally, golf and tennis are permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall. No other outside competition will be allowed.

After extensive discussion, which included a review of the requirements set by the NCAA Board of Governors earlier this week, the council made the difficult decision to postpone due to the challenges of COVID-19.

The decision follows the cancelation of the NCAA Division II Fall 2020 Championships by the DII Presidents Council on Wednesday (Aug. 5).

Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball, which are classified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA resocialization principles, can practice during the fall under all applicable NCAA Division II rules, but not compete until the spring.

Practices in all sports remain delayed until no earlier than August 24. Further, competition in cross country, golf and tennis, which are classified by the NCAA as low and medium contact risk sports, may not start prior to the week of September 21.

The league continues to monitor updated public health information and evaluate medical safeguards and certifications to ensure safe competition. The health and well-being of student-athletes will remain top priority in all conference decisions.

The Lone Star Conference includes:

Angelo State University

Cameron University

Dallas Baptist University

Eastern New Mexico University

Lubbock Christian University

Midwestern State University

Oklahoma Christian University

St. Edward’s University

St. Mary’s University

Texas A&M International University

Texas A&M University-Commerce

Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Texas Woman’s University

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

The University of Texas Permian Basin

The University of Texas at Tyler

West Texas A&M University

Western New Mexico University























