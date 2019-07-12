TYLER, Texas — In the early 2000's, Bob Beckley took on his first construction project by working to build his own home, even though he had no background in construction. However, the experience led him to a passion that continued to blossom throughout his retirement.

"I’ve volunteered most of my life,” Beckley said.

In 2004, he saw a newspaper ad for the Habitat for Humanity. Tired of the retirement life, he decided to become a volunteer.

“It got me off the couch,” said Beckley. “It was good for me."

As an Army veteran, he is no stranger to service and helping others. Over the years, he helped build 49 houses.

Habitat for Humanity

“[My] favorite part is when we set the first two walls, we let the homeowner drive the first two nails,” he said. “They just glow.”

At 85 years old, Beckley is not able to do as much with the home building process. However, he still does what he can.

“Feeding them lumber, making sure that the walls go in the right order,” Beckley explained.

When he is not actively helping, Beckley can be spotted at the work sites sitting in his chair, affectionately named ‘Big Boss.’

Habitat for Humanity

The Big Boss chair will make one final appearance Saturday when Beckley will help construct his 50th, and final, home.

The home on N. Tenneha Ave in Tyler is right next door to three other houses he worked on in the past.

“It feels wonderful to still be able to do that,” Beckley said. “I'm getting older, and it's time to give it up.”

The home will be the 109th home built by the non profit in Smith County.

“We are currently processing applications for a prospective family for this house and hope to have someone selected soon so they can pick out their colors and finishes,” said Jack Wilson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

While this will be Beckley’s final home with Habitat for Humanity, once he leaves the work site on Saturday, he will be going to a friend’s to help build another home.

Habitat for Humanity

“I feel blessed that I've had the chance to help this many people,” Beckley said.

Though he his hanging up his hard hat, Beckley is not giving up volunteering. Beckley will spend the holiday season helping the Salvation Army with its toy drive.

With Beckley leaving big shoes to fill, Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers. For more information, call 903-595-6630 or tap this link.