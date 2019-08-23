TYLER, Texas — The cow's out of the bag!

LongHorn Steakhouse is making its way to the Rose City.

Broadway Square Mall spokesperson Candace Foster confirmed the news on Facebook Friday morning.

The eatery, founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, will be operate at the 'Broadway Square Mall and is expected to open in 2020.

"We’re thrilled for LongHorn Steakhouse to open its doors in Tyler, TX, in early 2020," LongHorn Steakhouse spokesperson Brittany Baron said in a statement to CBS19.

