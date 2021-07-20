Aviator Wally Funk, who has ties to Longview, heads to space ... finally

The launch can be viewed at blueorigin.com starting at 6:30 a.m., with a launch time of 8 a.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When longtime aviator Wally Funk becomes the oldest person to travel to space today, she’ll be cheered by people she’s come to know in Longview in the past 30 or so years.

Longview resident Jerry Anne Jurenka has been friends with Funk for decades, and Funk has come to Longview multiple times over the years as a speaker and at LeTourneau University as judge in a flight competition.

“She’s been a good friend of mine since 1988. ... We’re both pilots,” Jurenka said, adding they made a trip to the Soviet Union together.

