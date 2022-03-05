Longtime costume designer for Texas Rose Festival dies at 93

Morton became known as the "King of Rhinestones and Feathers" and he would also decline requests to design regular clothes.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2017

Winn Morton, a longtime costume designer for Tyler's Texas Rose Festival, recently passed away at 93.

Morton, of Dallas, who died on April 22, retired as the Rose Festival's designer in 2019 after serving in the role since 1982. The annual festival that began in 1933 celebrates the city of Tyler's famous rose industry.

"Each season he outdid the previous year with his artistry for the Queen, Duchess, and Ladies-in Waiting, along with countless debutantes who will never forget working with Winn," his obituary read.

Morton became known as the "King of Rhinestones and Feathers" and he would also decline requests to design regular clothes.

"That would bore me to tears," Morton once said.

The obituary also states that few designers of his era continuously produced designs for over seven decades, noting that his death leaves a "void in the world of culture, style and beauty."

In a post on Facebook, the Texas Rose Festival Association said Morton will "always be a bright sparkle in all of our hearts at The Texas Rose Festival."

Earlier in his career, Morton's love for the circus paved the way to the Ringling School of Art, where he honed his drawing skills before heading to New York to attend Parsons School of Design. Other accomplishments include designing for "The Arthur Godfrey Show" at CBS, the Roxy Theater, and the 1964-65 New York World's Fair for Olympic ice skater Dick Button, the obituary read.

Winn worked with every top costume workroom in New York. He also always personally selected his fabrics and trims, according to his biography.



In the 1980s and 1990s, Winn designed dresses for extravagant charity balls and parties for notable Dallas socialites. "His clientele was discerning, and they knew Winn's imagination would exceed their expectations," the obituary read.



He was predeceased by his partner of 53 years, Harry Lewis, in 2006. He leaves behind his loyal assistant and true friend, Manuel "Chuy" Montelongo-Valdez, many devoted friends and work associates across Texas and the nation.



A private memorial will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Dachshund Lovers of Texas in Dallas.