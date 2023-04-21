'World has passed us by': Longtime Longview furniture store to close

The 97-year-old World War II Navy veteran says it's time to retire, and the more than 70-year chapter of Lowell Holloway furniture in Longview will close.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In about 1950 or 1951, when Hubert Akins began working at Lowell Holloway Furniture, the city bus route didn't make it all the way to the store on Marshall Avenue at what is now Spur 63.

He would have had to pay an additional dime, he recalled. So, he'd get out at what he said was the city limits at the time and walk the rest of the way.

"The lady who drove the bus asked me, 'Where do you work?'", and he explained to her that it would cost him another dime to get there.