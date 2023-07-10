Longtime Longview bar, grill closes restaurant after 25 years

This isn't the end for Backstreet Bar and Grill. Because of a friend's offer of their commercial kitchen, the Backstreet brand will continue with catering.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A longtime Longview bar and grill restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 25 years in business.

The Backstreet Bar and Grill, located at 214 W Methvin St., announced Sunday that last Friday was the last day for the restaurant. The owner in a Facebook post thanked all of Backstreet's loyal customers who helped them reach the 25-year mark.

"Mom had it 12 (years) and I’ve had it 13," the post said.

The owner said there was not "enough business to keep up with the rising cost of utilities and food costs" and "too much overhead."

But this isn't the end for Backstreet. The post said because of a friend's offer of their commercial kitchen, the Backstreet brand will continue as a catering service.

"Don’t forget about those Backstreet burgers because I want everyone to know I’m not giving up, but I am moving forward to continue to provide my customers with the best burgers in Longview," the post read.