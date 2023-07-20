Longtime music educator helped create Marshall's Big Red Pride dies

Throughout his 25 years in the district, Payne was responsible for the transformation of the band program and the hundreds of students he served over the years.

MARSHALL, Texas — When the late Jerry Payne came to Marshall ISD to take over the struggling band program, there was no such thing as the Big Red Pride, and Marshall’s program has less than 100 student members.

“We all called ourselves Jerry’s Kids, and that’s what everyone wanted to be, was Jerry’s Kids,” former MHS Band President and Student Body President Stephanie McGee Mays said. “He really made sure it was a family atmosphere, we were all family to him.”