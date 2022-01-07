x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longtime Rusk business reopens after destroyed by flood in 2019

The business, which also has locations in Jacksonville, Troup, Tyler and Nacogdoches, reopened its doors in Rusk on Monday.

RUSK, Texas —
RUSK — Harry’s Building Materials in Rusk has reopened for business after its building was destroyed by a flood in May 2019.

The business, which also has locations in Jacksonville, Troup, Tyler and Nacogdoches, reopened its doors in Rusk on Monday. Rusk was the company’s first location to open in 1955. President Robby Tosh said it feels good to be back home.

“Rusk is where we started, and its home,” he said. “It feels good to be back.”

Read more from our newspaper partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph

RELATED: Drive-thru coffee shop Mudslingers to open on Loop 323 in Tyler

RELATED: Local firework stands prepare to bring the boom for New Year’s Eve celebrations

In Other News

East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Nick Vasso