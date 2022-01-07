Longtime Rusk business reopens after destroyed by flood in 2019

The business, which also has locations in Jacksonville, Troup, Tyler and Nacogdoches, reopened its doors in Rusk on Monday.

RUSK, Texas —

The business, which also has locations in Jacksonville, Troup, Tyler and Nacogdoches, reopened its doors in Rusk on Monday. Rusk was the company’s first location to open in 1955. President Robby Tosh said it feels good to be back home.

“Rusk is where we started, and its home,” he said. “It feels good to be back.”