Longtime Smith County Animal Shelter residents remain in desperate need of homes

Mint is among several longtime Smith County Animal Shelter residents in dire need of getting out.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — One of the longest residents at the Smith County Animal Shelter is need of a home as she faces possible euthanasia due to overcrowding.

Mint is 3 years old and heartworm negative. She is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs.

According to its Facebook page, the shelter is at capacity and it's in desperate need for people to adopt the shelter animals. Mint is among several longtime Smith County Animal Shelter residents needing to get out.

This week, the shelter shared photos of several dogs who have been at the shelter for a long time. To view all of the dogs, click here.

"Overcrowding in animal shelters is a local and national problem and it's getting worse, forcing shelters to make hard decisions to make room for the never-ending influx of pets. Due to a high volume of animal intakes, euthanasia is likely in store for many dogs at the shelter," the Facebook post read.

All of the dogs listed in that post can be adopted for free and a voucher for the SPCA of East Texas' Snippet Clinic will be available to get the dog rabies vaccinated and sterilized.