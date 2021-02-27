Longtime sportswriter, Jack Stallard, to host 3rd annual 'Big Daddy Birthday Walk'

The walk will take place in Kilgore on the track right beside R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium on February 27 from 7 a.m. -10 a.m. and February 28 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

KILGORE, Texas — Jack Stallard, a longtime sportswriter for the Longview-News Journal, is set to host his third annual "Big Daddy Birthday Walk" this weekend to benefit the Kilgore College Food Pantry.

The event was inspired by his good friend, George Whitley, a longtime sportswriter in East Texas who passed away this past fall.

“He had been walking on his birthday for years. He would walk the number of laps for every year. He did that forever and he challenged me to do the same,” Stallard said.

As Stallard looks to turn 55 on March 2, the goal this weekend will be to walk 55 miles. Each lap by everyone who shows up will count towards that goal.

“Most of the people in this area have been touched in some way by Kilgore College, Stallard said. “It just means a lot that they’ll show up for me, and to try to help out Kilgore College and some of those kids.”

The walk will take place in Kilgore on the track right beside R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium on February 27 from 7 a.m. -10 a.m. and February 28 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.