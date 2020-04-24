TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department announced the passed of one of their long-serving K-9 officers.
According to police, Paco joined the department in 2011, serving for eight years.
Paco retired in November 2019.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department announced the passed of one of their long-serving K-9 officers.
According to police, Paco joined the department in 2011, serving for eight years.
Paco retired in November 2019.