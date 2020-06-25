Longview 150 parade postponed to April 2021 due to pandemic

According to a post Thursday on the Longview Main Street Facebook page, the parade is now scheduled for April 17, 2021, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The parade celebrating Longview’s 150th birthday has been rescheduled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic — this time to next year.

The parade, dubbed the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek, had been rescheduled to August 29 from its original planned date of April 18. According to a post Thursday on the Longview Main Street Facebook page, the parade is now scheduled for April 17, 2021, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We take the health and safety of our participants and spectators very seriously — a parade is an event that makes social distancing difficult,” the post read. “We appreciate your understanding in this matter.”