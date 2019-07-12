LONGVIEW, Texas — A city panel is awaiting more donations of items that could be added into a time capsule next year for Longview’s 150th birthday.

One donation has been received — a Pine Tree High School football helmet, City Planner Angela Choy told Historic Preservation Commission members Tuesday.

She has sent as many as 40 emails to local agencies seeking donations for the sesquicentennial capsule that will be buried May 8 outside Central Fire Station, she said. Among the requests has been for helmets from each high school in the city.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.