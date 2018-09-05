The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering a "pick your price" promotion for dog adoptions until this Friday, due to a surplus of animals they have taken in.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the adoption center took in 49 animals on Tuesday and had 2 adoptions.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday they've taken in a total of 66 animals according to Chris Kemper, the supervisor at the shelter.

With so many animals searching for "furr-ever" homes, the adoption center is letting potential pet owners tell them what they are willing to pay to adopt a dog, as long as the offers are, "reasonable."

While this promotion is due to the influx of pets they've taken in, it's also in part, due to it being National Pet week.

All adopted dogs come with spay/neuter services, microchip and vaccinations.

All dogs below are available for adoption.

