LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was sentenced Friday for federal violations involving Medicare fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

According to the attorney's office, Joseph Valdie Kimble, 57, pleaded guilty on Sep. 11, 2019 to health care fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Kimble was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $751,986.30 to Medicare and Medicaid, and was ordered not to seek or retain employment in the health care fraud industry while serving three years of supervised release.

According to information presented in court, Kimble operated Tiger EMS, a business providing non-emergency ambulance transport, mostly between skilled nursing centers and hospitals and dialysis centers.

Ambulance providers may bill for ambulance services only if there is a demonstrated medical need.

Kimble disregarded medical necessity requirements and billed Medicare and Medicaid for ambulance services provided to patients for whom ambulance transport was not medically necessary.

This case was investigated by U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan R. Jackson and Frank Coan.