LONGVIEW, Texas — Residents in Longview have the option of saving hundreds of dollars in ambulance fees for the price of $70 per month.

"It's an annual membership, and it covers everybody that lives within the household," Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May said. "It keeps you from having to pay anywhere from an $800 to $1,100 ambulance bill for any medically necessary transport."

Longview Councilman Steve Pirtle subscribed to the program three years ago. He says it helped him save money after a fall from a ladder.

"I was about a mile, mile and a half from the hospital. I did not know the ride was there, but when I woke up, I was told I was transported there by ambulance," Councilman Pirtle said. "My bill was $762 and because of my subscription, I had to pay nothing."

Even if you have a pre-existing condition, you are still able to sign up.

"It doesn't matter if you have one person in your household or if you have seven people in your household, the membership covers everybody that lives in your house," May said.

The subscription only applies within the city limits, but Pirtle says this is a safety blanket that everyone in Longview should have.

"I would encourage anybody in the city to utilize the system," Pirtle explained. "It's a peace of mind."

If you would like to sign up for the Longview subscription service you can call 903-237-1232 or visit this website.

For Tyler residents, both UT Health and Christus Health offer ambulance subscription services.