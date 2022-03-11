Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

“Nina is sunshine in the human form, that’s definitely what she is in any room she walks into, immediately lit up."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own.

Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.

The news came as an utter shock to her co-workers.

“You just feel like there's this giant hole in your heart and we're definitely going to miss her positivity,” said Chris Kemper, Animal Services Manager.

Allen’s work ethic, drive and positivity rubbed off on people she met and those she worked closely with.

“Nina is sunshine in the human form, that’s definitely what she is in any room she walks into, immediately lit up,” said Brittany Mills, lead animal care technician. “Her personality shines before she ever even stepped foot into a room.”

Allen’s love and passion for animals is what made her stand out. She helped thousands of animals find forever homes throughout her time at the shelter.

“Over the course of the four years that she was here, we have adopted out over 6,000 animals and she had her hand and every single one of those one way or the other and that's her legacy,” Kemper added.

To help cope with the loss, Kemper and his team have created a catalog of pictures and videos to help reflect on the good times Allen left behind for them to cherish.

“My favorite video of her is of her dancing with the lamb,” Kemper said. “That video was so Nina for a lot of ways and literally within 24 hours had gone viral. That's just a day in the life of working with Nina.”

Mills, who is Allen’s best friend, says she will forever cherish the memories and bonds they had in their friendship.

“I love her so much with all of my heart and I hope I keep that love for the rest of my life because it was special, she was special for sure,” Mills added.

The adoption center plans to use all adoption fees this month to fund the Nina Allen Memorial Fund. The money will go toward Allen’s family.

Allen’s funeral is scheduled for this Saturday and is only open to close friends and family.