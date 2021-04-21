Longview Animal Control, SWEPCO save cat from atop power pole

It was the pur-fect ending to an unfortunate situation on Wednesday for one cat in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — It was the pur-fect ending to an unfortunate situation on Wednesday for one lucky cat in Longview.

According to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, one of their animal control officers responded to reports that a cat made the decision to sun himself at the top of a 40' power pole.

However, with the help of SWEPCO, the LACAC was able to get the power tuned off and the cat down without any injuries.