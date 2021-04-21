Longview Animal Control, SWEPCO save cat from atop power pole

LONGVIEW, Texas — It was the pur-fect ending to an unfortunate situation on Wednesday for one lucky cat in Longview.
According to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, one of their animal control officers responded to reports that a cat made the decision to sun himself at the top of a 40' power pole.
However, with the help of SWEPCO, the LACAC was able to get the power tuned off and the cat down without any injuries.
"A big THANK YOU to SWEPCO for coming out so quickly and helping us get this sweet guy down safe," the LACAC said in a post on Facebook. "We feel like he may have used two of his nine lives up today, but we are hopeful that that we can find him a new home sweet home!"