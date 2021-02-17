Longview animal services employees brave storm to check on pet welfare

Animal Services Supervisor Chris Kemper said Wednesday his team has responded to about 40 calls for service since the winter storm began.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Despite snowy and icy driving conditions, Longview’s animal service officers have remained committed to checking on the welfare of the city’s pets.

Animal Services Supervisor Chris Kemper said Wednesday his team has responded to about 40 calls for service since the winter storm began. Officers are delivering blankets, hay, dog houses and other supplies to people who need assistance providing shelter for their pets.

“In most cases, we haven’t found any animals in ‘horrible’ conditions, but we have had some calls where we have asked people to tweak what they were doing and we’ve been helping them do that,” Kemper said.