Longview animal shelter celebrates Howl-O-Ween to increase adoptions

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has transformed into a haunted shelter for Howl-O-Ween, complete with free-and low-cost adoptions and a virtual pet costume contest.

Traditionally, the animal shelter holds a one-day Halloween carnival in which 200 to 300 people come out with costumed canines and to adopt animals, Animal Services Supervisor Chris Kemper said. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has gotten creative in how it promotes its animals.

“This year, we decided that in lieu of the big, multi-person one-day event, we were going to do a full month of a Halloween spooktacular,” he said.