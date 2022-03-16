Longtime antique shop to close after decades of business

Madewell is retiring and closing the store at the end of April.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Tuesday, Betty Madewell welcomed a steady stream of longtime customers as they walked up to her checkout counter with the treasures they'd found in her store, Betty's Antiques.

After first opening in downtown Longview about 29 years ago, she moved her store to Cotton Street one year later, to a much larger, 10,000 square foot building.

"There was no way for me to grow downtown," Madewell said. She's worked with a number of vendors who lease spots in her store over the years. Madewell is retiring and closing the store at the end of April.